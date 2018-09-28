Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier continue war of words on social media, heat up intense rivalry

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier still don't like each other. Shocking, I know! But when Jones received a retroactive 15-month suspension for his failed drug test following UFC 214 last year where he finished Cormier to claim the light heavyweight title once again, speculation began as to when we could see the trilogy fight between the two top 205ers.

On Thursday, Cormier posted a screengrab of his phone begging USADA to stop calling him. It seemed innocuous enough, but leave it to Jones to jump in with comments of his own.

"@dc_mma You mad, Bro? USADA keeps calling but you're not going to pick up the phone because the second you hear them say I'm innocent is the instant the illusion you've created shatters. Then it's all real AGAIN and that's not a step you're willing to take," Jones wrote. "Instead you wrap yourself in your fake belt and keep telling yourself the shin that slammed into your face and the performance that buried you once again was enhanced. The fact you can't beat me kills you and it stops you from picking up that phone. If you answer it then the nightmare becomes reality. Then again, maybe you do pick up, accept the truth that you were defeated by a superior fighter and that gives you peace. Or it goes another way and you get motivated to try a third time and that will save me the hassle of having to dig you up before I bury you. So now that the illusion you've built is crumbling and the "violation was not intended nor could it have enhanced the athlete's performance" you still have to tell yourself something yeah? And while there was "absolutely no intention to use prohibited substances," it was my intention to kick your ass once again. Mission accomplished. Pick up the phone #letstalkaboutit"

Leave it to Cormier to come back with his own rant on Jones, who he called a snitch among other things.

"So here we go again Jonny boy. First off, if you did nothing wrong and were 'innocent' then you'd have never been suspended. You've had to stand before these people and arbitrators so many times it's insane," Cormier wrote. "So you slipped again, how many times can one man slip? I've been tested 70 times and I haven't slipped once. How do you explain that? And on top of all the cheating you've done around UFC 182, UFC 200 and UFC 214 that's not even the straw that broke the camel's back. You are actually a SNITCH! You think you're the only one that's been offered this deal? No, you're just the only scumbag low enough to take it! Which one of your teammates did you tell on to get this joke of a punishment from USADA! I thought there was nothing lower than a cheater but it's not surprising that you show me a whole new level. You're a cheater and a SNITCH! Get off my page and go do some coke, or steroids or whatever you losers do in your spare time. #doublechamp"

Clearly, the hate and venom is still there between these two. It only adds to the possibility of a trilogy bout before Cormier's self-imposed retirement date of April 2019 when he turns 40 years old.