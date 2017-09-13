Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier rematch ruled a no contest following failed drug test

Jon Jones' knockout victory via head kick at UFC 214 in his rematch with Daniel Cormier has been removed from the record books.

The July 29 light heavyweight championship bout in Anaheim, California, has been overturned by California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) on Wednesday and changed to a no contest after Jones tested positive for the steroid Turinabol immediately after the fight's weigh-in.

UFC has yet to announce its future intentions for the title belt and ruled it won't strip Jones until due process is completed. Jones, who was fresh off a one-year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for a pair of banned substances ahead of UFC 200 in July 2016, has previously been stripped twice of his title for disciplinary reasons.

The news comes one day after the 'B' sample from Jones' failed UFC 214 test came back positive. Jones is expected to appeal the test results. He and his team maintain he did not knowingly take any banned substances and have explained the result as a possible tainted supplement.

As a repeat offender, the 30-year-old Jones could face up to a four-year suspension.

If Jones is stripped, it remains unclear whether the title would be given back to Cormier. The 38-year-old lost his first meeting with Jones by decision in 2015. Four months later, after Jones was first stripped of the belt in the aftermath of a hit-and-run arrest, Cormier defeated Anthony Johnson for the vacant title.

Cormier, 38, made two defenses of his title and won three fights overall until his July rematch with Jones.