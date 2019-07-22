Jon Jones faces battery charge for alleged April strip club incident, calls it a 'malicious lie'
Jones paid a fine Sunday and now seeks to get his name cleared
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones faces a battery charge stemming from an alleged assault inside a New Mexico strip club this April, according to KRQE in Albuquerque. Jones, 32, claimed through a spokesperson that he was unaware of the charges until the news station reached out to him.
Fresh off a victory over Thiago Santos two weeks ago at UFC 239, Jones is accused of slapping a cocktail waitress, pulling her down to his lap and kissing her neck. Jones allegedly lifted her off the ground in a chokehold and continued touching her even after she asked him to stop, per the station.
The woman told Albuquerque police that Jones put her in a chokehold and picked her up off the ground, per the news station. When she asked Jones to stop, she said Jones continued touching her until he decided to leave.
The alleged incident took place at TD's Eubank Showclub in Albuquerque where Jones (25-1, 1 NC) lives and trains. Court records, acquired by KRQE, showed Jones failed to show up for a bond arraignment last month. A bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear, and Jones paid the $300 cash bond Sunday at Metro Court.
"Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address," spokesman James Hallinan said in a statement to KRQE. "However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public."
Jones, who wasn't arrested, disputed the charges early Monday during a string of responses on Twitter.
As the only UFC champion to be stripped of his title on three occasions, Jones has a history of trouble outside of the Octagon. This despite a career in which many consider him to be the greatest to have ever competed in mixed martial arts.
In 2015, Jones pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run charges and received probation and community service. In the two years that followed, Jones was twice suspended by USADA, serving respective suspensions of 12 months and 15 months.
