Jon Jones hearing: CSAC levies fine of $205,000, revokes fighting license

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had his fighting license revoked after a unanimous vote from the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday, and was fined $205,000 for his failed drug test following UFC 214 last July.

Jones, 30, considered among the short list of greatest fighters in MMA history, was present at the CSAC meeting in Anaheim, California, and still must face potential sanctions in an upcoming hearing with UFC's anti-doping partner, the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

CSAC elected not to suspend Jones, but executive officer Andy Foster did recommend they not re-instate him until the conclusion of his USADA suspension. Jones (22-1), a second offender, could be sidelined as long as four years under the rules of UFC's own anti-doping policy with USADA.

"I don't believe we should end Jon Jones' career but I do believe he should sit out for a while," Foster said during the hearing. "I think we should revoke his license. I don't think Mr. Jones gets to be a mixed martial artist right now."

Jones' license with California was revoked retroactive to last August, in the aftermath of his third-round TKO victory over Daniel Cormier (via head kick) in their much-anticipated rematch when it was revealed he tested dirty. Jones can reapply this summer, although CSAC won't accept his application until he meets with USADA and serves whatever punishment is given.

"This situation is like really, really crappy," Jones said. "I don't understand how any of this happened and how it got in my system.

"I did not do steroids. I swear to my heavenly father that I am not wrong. I swear on everything."

Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol on July 28, 2017, one day before his victory over Cormier. The results of the test were not available before the fight, later ruled a no contest, took place.

Helping Jones' testimony was the fact that he passed three tests that same month — on July 6, 7 and 29 — although the final one did not test for the steroid. Both Jones and his team maintain he didn't intentionally cheat and have routinely blamed a tainted supplement, noting in particular how much the timing of the failed test doesn't support his use of the drug.

"You guys know this makes no freaking sense," Jones said. "Why would I do steroids a week before my fight?

"You can call me many things. You can call me a party boy, wild child, knucklehead … but a cheater is something I will never admit to. That's something I'll never say that I am.

"No one has been more of an advocate of being against performance-enhancing drugs."

The CSAC fine Jones faces is 40 percent of the disclosed purse from the Cormier fight, plus an additional $5,000. Jones was stripped of his UFC title after the fight for a record third time.

Jones saw his character repeatedly questioned by the panel Tuesday, including his history of outside-the-cage issues.

In July 2016, Jones failed a drug test which pulled him from an originally scheduled rematch with Cormier at UFC 200. Jones, who blamed the failure on a generic sexual enhancement pill, was stripped of his then-interim 205-pound belt and went on to serve a one-year USADA suspension. Jones was also forced to give up his title for the first time in 2015 following a felony hit-and-run accident just months after his first victory over Cormier.

"By the way, UFC gave you a Bentley," CSAC commissioner Martha Shen-Urquidez said to Jones. "And you wrapped that around a utility pole did you not?"

An intensely personal cross-examination from Shen-Urquidez also saw Jones admit that he had his management sign for him a declaration stating he had taken a required online USADA tutorial. Jones admitted he never actually saw the resources.