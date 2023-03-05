Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is in the works following UFC 285 on Saturday. Jones is expected to make the first defense of his new UFC heavyweight championship against Miocic, according to UFC president Dana White.

"I don't know when, but [Jones] is definitely fighting Stipe," White told reporters during the UFC 285 post-fight press conference. "He wants the Stipe fight, so we'll make the Stipe fight."

Miocic was the first to reignite interest in a potential dream match between him and Jones, often considered the greatest heavyweight and light heavyweight fighters in UFC history, respectively. Miocic told Daniel Cormier earlier this week that he received the call to fight the winner of Jones vs. Gane at International Fight Week.

"They called me," Miocic said on Friday. "They said International Fight Week. That's what I was told."

Jones became the eighth two-division UFC champion in history after submitting Ciryl Gane in Round 1 at UFC 285 on Saturday night to claim the vacant heavyweight crown. Jones called out Miocic, sitting ringside, during his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

"Oh yeah, baby! You want to see me beat Stipe?" Jones asked the crowd. "The one thing I know about the UFC is we give the fans what they want to see. Stipe Miocic, I hope you're training, my guy. You're the greatest heavyweight of all time. That's what I want. I want you, real bad."

"Good for him," Miocic told UFC broadcaster Megan Olivia backstage. "Yay, he won. I'll see him in July. Nothing has changed. I'm going to train my ass off and beat his ass."

White did not confirm a date or location for the fight despite Miocic repeatedly claiming it is planned for UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8.

