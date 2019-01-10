Report: Jon Jones passes drug tests taken the night of his UFC 232 win vs. Alexander Gustafsson
There were no picograms to be found on fight night, according to his latest drug test
Jon Jones will retain his light heavyweight title after all. Following a late venue change the week of UFC 232 because of what was described as a picogram of an M3 metabolite that appeared in pre-fight drug testing, Jones's tests the night of his win over Alexander Gustafsson have come back clean, California State Athletic commission executive director Andy Foster told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.
Jones (23-1, 1 NC) popped for an abnormality during a pre-fight drug test ahead of his Dec. 29 bout in Las Vegas. Jones's drug test showed a trace amount of turinabol, the banned substance that saw him suspended 15 months by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, remained in his system. The USADA referred to it as "an extremely low level."
However, with many of the Nevada State Athletic Commission members on vacation, they were unable to sanction Jones to fight on such short notice, forcing the event to move to Los Angeles (which was more familiar with his case) on just six days notice.
Jones went on to score a third-round TKO win over Gustafsson to reclaim his 205-pound title for a fourth time. He is expected to face off with rising prospect Anthony Smith on March 2 at UFC 235 in Las Vegas if Jones is able to obtain his license in Nevada.
