UFC great Jon Jones is "disappointed" after finding out that he would not be a part of the hypothetical UFC event to be held at the White House in 2026. Despite the snub, Jones said he remains in the UFC testing pool and is training, despite retiring from competition a month ago.

As fans anxiously awaited an announcement that Jones, then the UFC heavyweight champion, would be booked for a fight against interim champion Tom Aspinall, White announced on June 21 that Jones had retired and named Aspinall undisputed heavyweight champion.

After the UFC confirmed they were working with President Donald Trump on a UFC card to be held at the White House in July 2026 to commemorate America's 250th Independence Day, Jones re-entered the testing pool and expressed interest in participating in the event.

In early July, UFC CEO Dana White told the "Full Send Podcast" that the "dream main event" for a White House card was Jones vs. Aspinall. White's tone changed when speaking at the UFC 318 press conference.

"You know how I felt about him," White said on Saturday. "I just can't risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card."

Jones has a history of issues, ranging from failed drug tests to legal trouble. Most recently, Jones was alleged to have fled the scene of a vehicular accident -- an offense for which Jones has previously been in legal trouble -- after a woman found in the passenger seat a car claimed Jones had been the driver before running off.

Police body cam footage appeared to show the officer speaking with Jones on a cellphone, where Jones suggested that he had "evil people" who would kill for him. Jones currently faces charges for the incident.

On Sunday, Jones reacted to White's statement that he couldn't trust him to fight on a White House card.

"I heard the comments made at last night's press conference," Jones wrote in a post on X. "While I was a little disappointed, I'm still in the UFC's drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I'll be ready for whatever comes next.



"In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a 'why' that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!



"The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it's never been just about the opponent. I'm chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment."

Jones closed his message by further amplifying his desire to fight at the hypothetical event.



"So for now, I'll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful," Jones wrote. "I'm ready to fight on July 4th."