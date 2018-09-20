Jon Jones receives retroactive 15-month USADA suspension, eligible for UFC return in 2018

Timing is everything, and that certainly seems to be the case for Jon "Bones" Jones. On Wednesday, the United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that an independent arbitrator has ruled Jones (22-1, 1 NC) will receive a 15-month suspension in relation to testing positive for the banned substance turinabol prior to his UFC 214 victory over rival Daniel Cormier for the light-heavyweight championship. The punishment is retroactive to when the positive test was collected, which was July 2017. Therefore, Jones will be eligible to return to fighting on Oct. 28.

The ruling from the USADA on Jones seems a bit overdue to most, and it comes months after the California State Athletic Commission revoked Jones' license and fined him $205,000 over the positive test back in February. Following the revocation and fine, the CSAC said it would adhere to any punishment the USADA eventually handed down, which is what came through on Wednesday.

But again, timing is everything in this case, as the announcement of Jones being eligible to compete again right before November hits will likely provide an answer to a question UFC fans have been asking for weeks now: Who will compete in the main event of the UFC 230 card in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3? You need a provocative name to headline an event inside the venue dubbed "The World's Most Famous Arena," and without a doubt Jones, a New York native, certainly fits that bill under any circumstances.

Following the announcement of Jones' suspension, though, UFC president Dana White issued a statement potentially shot down the notion Jones could return on the UFC 230 card -- or on any card left for this year, for that matter.

"The arbitrator found that Jones never intentionally or knowingly took steroids, and the result of the positive test was was the result of a contaminated substance," White said. "The science completely supports that finding. The science doesn't lie, so I look forward to getting him back early next year."

With the UFC 229 press conference -- which will unquestionably have a lot of eyes on it because it is featuring the first face-off between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov -- set for Thursday in New York, it's highly likely we'll receive some clarification on the status of Jones as he can now get set for a return to the cage.