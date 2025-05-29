Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones said he is undecided on the future of his legendary mixed martial arts career and did not commit either to a return to the Octagon or to retirement. The uncertainty around the direction of his career comes as more than 130,000 people signed an online petition to strip him of his heavyweight title because he "clearly has no intentions of fighting anytime soon."

UFC CEO Dana White has been insistent that Jones will fight interim champion Tom Aspinall this year, but the fight remains unbooked. Jones last appeared in the Octagon last November when he defeated Stipe Miocic to defend his title.

"I don't know what life holds as far as fighting and competing," Jones said. "I do feel like I'll be a lifelong martial artist whether I'm coaching others or taking exhibition matches and things like that. There's a lot of great competition still in the UFC. I do view myself as more than a fighter, and being in my position, I feel like I have a lot more options than a lot of the other fighters as far as the ability to leave and return and things like that."

Frustration among fans abounds as they await a potential title fight between Jones and Aspinall, which is a year and a half in the making since the latter won the interim title. A UFC champion and interim champion are supposed to square off for a title unifier, but it remains unclear when or if that will occur.

Aspinall became the fourth fighter in UFC history to defend an interim title when he did so last year. He has not fought since July 2024 and awaits an opportunity against Jones with a chance to become the undisputed champion.

"Right now I'm just focusing on love, happiness, kindness," Jones said. "We're in the quarter-century mark and this year should be a really special year. This year I'm saying yes to more opportunities. I'm traveling more. I'm consciously being kinder to people, and that's just the way of my mind right now, is just love and kindness and peace and focusing on family and focusing on me, my aura."

Jones holds numerous UFC records across multiple divisions and has been widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist in the world throughout his storied career. Legal issues and controversies halted his career and resulted in disciplinary action -- including suspensions, removal from the UFC rankings and the vacating of multiple titles -- but Jones remains highly decorated with 28 wins and just one loss as a professional fighter.