Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes predictions: UFC 247 expert picks, best bets from dialed-in main card specialist

Win or lose, Dominick Reyes says his goal is to have no regrets after fighting Jon Jones on Saturday night. The undefeated light heavyweight prospect has vowed to put it all on the line against the iconic champ in the main event of UFC 247 in Houston. The 12-bout showcase from the Toyota Center features the main UFC 247 fight card beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The fourth-ranked Reyes (12-0) says he has waited his whole career for this opportunity and intends to make the most of it, which includes showing skills he hasn't displayed in previous bouts. Jones (25-1-1) seeks to maintain a perfect record in title bouts (13-0) and insists he isn't overlooking his rising challenger. Jones is a -440 favorite (risk $440 to win $100), while Reyes is a +360 underdog (risk $100 to win $360) in the latest Jones vs. Reyes odds. Before you make any UFC 247 picks of your own, you need to hear what mixed martial arts expert Brandon Wise has to say.

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been covering the fast-growing sport for five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC events and has posted a profitable record every year on UFC picks. Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and 4-1 at UFC 245. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's upset of Daniel Cormier in their rematch and Max Holloway's downfall in 2019. Now, he's locked in his Jones vs. Reyes picks, plus UFC predictions for every fight on the main UFC 247 card, and only sharing them here.

Jones vs. Reyes expert preview

Wise is aware that conventional thought suggests Jones will outclass another contender in a division that has yet to produce a prospect capable of dethroning him. UFC president Dana White has openly suggested the lack of competition at light heavyweight could ultimately compel Jones to switch weight classes in order to find a suitable competitor.

Even so, the 32-year-old Jones hasn't looked invincible of late. In his last bout, a fit and explosive Thiago Santos got the attention of the champion with a flurry of combinations in the first round. However, Santos tore his ACL in the opening frame and was hobbled the rest of the way.

Some observers believe Reyes possesses the athleticism and power to similarly give Jones a difficult night. The 30-year-old former college football player gained attention with his one-punch, first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his last bout. Get Wise's predictions for Reyes vs. Jones and every main card fight here.

Top UFC 247 main card predictions

Wise is siding with Mirsad Bektic (-135) to get a decision victory against Dan Ige (+115) in a battle of featherweight contenders. Bektic (13-2) is closing in on his sixth anniversary with UFC and has gone 6-2 in the promotion. The 28-year-old Bosnian has split his last four bouts and was stopped by Josh Emmett in Sacramento in their July fight.

The Hawaii-born Ige (12-2) brings in a four-bout winning streak and hasn't lost in two years. The 28-year-old scored a unanimous decision over Kevin Aguilar in June.

"Ige's tenacious pace and well-rounded skill set make him a tough out for any opponent in the featherweight division," Wise told SportsLine. "But unless he catches Bektic early, the Bosnian fighter will weather the storm and out-wrestle the Hawaiian en route to a decision victory."

How to make Jones vs. Reyes picks

Wise also has strong picks for Reyes vs. Jones, Shevchenko vs. Chookagian and every other bout on the UFC 247 fight card. He's backing one fighter due to his "head-hunting pursuit" in the Octagon. You can only see who to back in every main card fight at SportsLine.

Who wins Reyes vs. Jones? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on the main-card bouts for UFC 247, all from the accomplished expert who has been profitable for five straight years.