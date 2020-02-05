Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes predictions: UFC 247 expert picks, best bets from main card specialist

Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title for the first time in seven months on Saturday when he squares off against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247. The 11-bout UFC 247 fight card takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, with the five-bout main card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Jones (25-1-1), a two-time champion whose only career loss came by disqualification, has insisted his first fight of 2020 will begin by ending the hopes of another ambitious prospect.

The fourth-ranked Reyes (12-0) has shown a versatile skill set while winning his first six fights with the promotion. Jones is a -440 favorite (risk $440 to win $100), while Reyes is a +360 underdog in the latest Jones vs. Reyes odds. Before you make any UFC 247 picks of your own, you need to hear what mixed martial arts expert Brandon Wise has to say.

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been covering the fast-growing sport for five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC events and has posted a profitable record every year on UFC picks. Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and 4-1 at UFC 245. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's upset of Daniel Cormier in their rematch and Max Holloway's downfall in 2019. Now, he's locked in his Jones vs. Reyes picks, plus UFC predictions for every fight on the main UFC 247 card, and only sharing them here.

Jones vs. Reyes expert preview

Wise is aware that conventional thought suggests Jones will outclass another contender in a division that has yet to produce a prospect capable of dethroning him. UFC president Dana White has openly suggested the lack of competition at light heavyweight could ultimately compel Jones to switch weight classes in order to find a suitable competitor.

Even so, the 32-year-old Jones hasn't looked invincible of late. In his last bout, a fit and explosive Thiago Santos got the attention of the champion with a flurry of combinations in the first round. However, Santos tore his ACL in the opening frame and was hobbled the rest of the way.

Some observers believe Reyes possesses the athleticism and power to similarly give Jones a difficult night. The 30-year-old former college football player gained attention with his one-punch, first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his last bout. Get Wise's predictions for Reyes vs. Jones and every main card fight here.

Top UFC 247 main card predictions

Wise is siding with veteran Derrick Lewis (-275) against division newcomer Ilir Latifi (+235) in a heavyweight battle to kick off the UFC 247 main card. Lewis (22-7), who is ranked No. 6 in the division, is known as much for his deadpan humor outside the Octagon than his prowess inside of it. He is known as a heavy puncher, but also a one-dimensional fighter who tires quickly if he doesn't land a knockout.

Latifi (14-7-1) is making his debut at heavyweight following consecutive losses at light heavyweight. The Swedish fighter has a well-rounded skill set that includes wrestling and submissions.

"Fighting in front of his hometown fans on Saturday night, look for Lewis to display his raw boxing power against the smaller Latifi, who may try to utilize his wrestling game," Wise told SportsLine.

How to make Jones vs. Reyes picks

