Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes predictions: UFC 247 expert picks, best bets from seasoned main card specialist

Jon Jones first became a mixed martial arts champion nearly a decade ago and says it's his goal to be a titleholder a decade from now. He'll aim to get 2020 off to a memorable start by defending his light heavyweight belt against undefeated prospect Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday in Houston. The 12-bout showcase features the main UFC 247 fight card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Jones (25-1-1) won the vacant title in December 2018 and will be making his third defense against the fourth-ranked Reyes (12-0). Jones is a -440 favorite (risk $440 to win $100), while Reyes is a +360 underdog in the latest Jones vs. Reyes odds. Before you make any UFC 247 picks of your own, you need to hear what mixed martial arts expert Brandon Wise has to say.

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been covering the fast-growing sport for five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC events and has posted a profitable record every year on UFC picks. Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and 4-1 at UFC 245. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's upset of Daniel Cormier in their rematch and Max Holloway's downfall in 2019. Now, he's locked in his Jones vs. Reyes picks, plus UFC predictions for every fight on the main UFC 247 card, and only sharing them here.

Wise is aware that conventional thought suggests Jones will outclass another contender in a division that has yet to produce a prospect capable of dethroning him. UFC president Dana White has openly suggested the lack of competition at light heavyweight could ultimately compel Jones to switch weight classes in order to find a suitable competitor.

Even so, the 32-year-old Jones hasn't looked invincible of late. In his last bout, a fit and explosive Thiago Santos got the attention of the champion with a flurry of combinations in the first round. However, Santos tore his ACL in the opening frame and was hobbled the rest of the way.

Some observers believe Reyes possesses the athleticism and power to similarly give Jones a difficult night. The 30-year-old former college football player gained attention with his one-punch, first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his last bout. Get Wise's predictions for Reyes vs. Jones and every main card fight here.

Wise is siding with Justin Tafa (+190) to pull the upset of Juan Adams (-230) in a matchup of heavyweight prospects. Adams is a former standout collegiate wrestler who gained traction as a potential prospect by winning his first five professional fights, including his UFC debut. But the 28-year-old Houston native has since dropped his last two bouts, including a first-round knockout at the hands of former NFL player Greg Hardy in his last bout.

Tafa (3-1) is a 28-year-old Australian who won three bouts with the XFC promotion before losing his UFC debut. He was stopped in the first round by Yorgan De Castro.

"Tafa will be making just his second Octagon walk in his brief career, but carries power in both hands, which makes him a deadly striker," Wise told SportsLine. "Adams will look to control distance with his reach advantage, but look for Tafa to push the pace and move forward in his head-hunting pursuit."

