Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes predictions: UFC 247 expert picks, best bets from top main card specialist

Jon Jones says his legacy will be up to the opinion of others, though his goal is to be among the top mixed martial arts fighters ever to set foot in the Octagon. The light heavyweight champion will attempt to keep building his resume when he faces undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday. Jones (25-1-1) hasn't fought since he edged Thiago Santos with a split decision in July.

Jones has vowed to seek a stoppage against the fourth-ranked Reyes (12-0), who has eight stoppages among his 12 victories and is coming off a first-round knockout of former middleweight titleholder Chris Weidman. Jones is a -440 favorite (risk $440 to win $100), while Reyes is a +360 underdog (risk $100 to win $360) in the latest Jones vs. Reyes odds. Before you make any UFC 247 picks of your own, you need to hear what mixed martial arts expert Brandon Wise has to say.

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been covering the fast-growing sport for five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC events and has posted a profitable record every year on UFC picks. Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and 4-1 at UFC 245. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's upset of Daniel Cormier in their rematch and Max Holloway's downfall in 2019. Now, he's locked in his Jones vs. Reyes picks, plus UFC predictions for every fight on the main UFC 247 card, and only sharing them here.

Jones vs. Reyes expert preview

Wise is aware that conventional thought suggests Jones will outclass another contender in a division that has yet to produce a prospect capable of dethroning him. UFC president Dana White has openly suggested the lack of competition at light heavyweight could ultimately compel Jones to switch weight classes in order to find a suitable competitor.

Even so, the 32-year-old Jones hasn't looked invincible of late. In his last bout, a fit and explosive Thiago Santos got the attention of the champion with a flurry of combinations in the first round. However, Santos tore his ACL in the opening frame and was hobbled the rest of the way.

Some observers believe Reyes possesses the athleticism and power to similarly give Jones a difficult night. The 30-year-old former college football player gained attention with his one-punch, first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his last bout. Get Wise's predictions for Reyes vs. Jones and every main card fight here.

Top UFC 247 main card predictions

Wise is siding with Derrick Lewis (-275) to get a stoppage win against division newcomer Ilir Latifi (+235). Lewis (22-7) was born in New Orleans but fights out of Houston, so he is bound to receive enthusiastic crowd support. He also is one of the UFC's most popular fighters, a byproduct of his knockout power inside the Octagon and his cheeky humor outside of it.

The 34-year-old has received five performances bonuses and fell to then-champion Daniel Cormier in a short-notice title bout in November 2018. He snapped a two-bout losing streak with a split decision over Blagoy Ivanov in November.

Latifi (14-7) lost his prior two fights at light heavyweight to contenders Corey Anderson and Volkan Oezdemir. The 36-year-old Swede said he cut around 35 pounds to reach the light heavyweight limit of 205 and anticipates feeling more comfortable at heavyweight.

Wise predicts both fighters will fatigue early and anticipates Lewis will seize the opportunity by delivering one of his signature combinations against a fading Latifi.

How to make Jones vs. Reyes picks

Wise also has strong picks for Reyes vs. Jones, Shevchenko vs. Chookagian and every other bout on the UFC 247 fight card. He's backing one fighter due to his "head-hunting pursuit" in the Octagon. You can only see who to back in every main card fight at SportsLine.

Who wins Reyes vs. Jones? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on the main-card bouts for UFC 247, all from the accomplished expert who has been profitable for five straight years.