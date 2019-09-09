Jorge Masvidal elated over UFC 244 fight with Nate Diaz coming together: 'It speaks to my soul'

Jorge Masvidal is finally getting the kind of fight that speaks to his soul. At least that's what the welterweight said in advance of his UFC 244 fight with Nate Diaz. Masvidal, who meets Diaz for the company-created "BMF" title on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York, was on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" on ESPN Monday where he explained the difference between fighting some of his older opponents and facing off with someone like Diaz.

"Ben Askren for example," Masvidal said. "What's the worst that could happen to me? He's going to hug me up? No biggie. When I fight a guy like Nate, it speaks to my soul. I can think of some bad things happening to me.

"These fights speak to my soul. They motivate me to wake up. I don't have to press the alarm button because I'm already awake."

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a breakdown of Diaz vs. Masvidal below.

In Diaz, Masvidal has found a kindred spirit. Someone less interested in "doing the job" of media obligations and press conferences and more into the fight itself. After Diaz returned with a stunningly efficient win over Anthony Pettis and called out Masvidal at UFC 241 in August, fans joined the Stockton, California-native in calling for the East vs. West clash. When Colby Covington and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman couldn't agree to terms to headline UFC 244, UFC called up Diaz and Masvidal.

But don't expect the regular march of main eventers through the media circus that accompanies the Octagon coming to town. Masvidal is ready to fight, but not ready for that circus.

"[Diaz and I] don't do our work in the media age of talking s--t," Masvidal said. "We're just going to f--king go in there and throw down. Maybe I'll show up to a press conference, maybe I won't. But you know I'll be showing up Nov. 2 with bad intentions. That's what the f--k you do know."

As for the "BMF" championship belt the UFC plans to create for the clash, Masvidal is all in.

"Damn right this has to have a special title to it," Masvidal said. "Damn right this is a little different from anybody else."