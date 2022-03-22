Jorge Masvidal allegedly assaulted Colby Covington outside of a Miami Beach steakhouse. The reported physical altercation comes just weeks after Covington vs. Masvidal headlined UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police documents state that Masvidal attacked Covington outside of Papi Steak restaurant on Monday night. An initial report of the scuffle was posted by Fox Sports Radio's Andy Slater. Masvidal allegedly "ran up to him from his left, and without notice, punched him with a closed fist two times in the face," the police report reads. One punch reportedly landed on Covington's mouth and the other connected with his left eye.

"You shouldn't have been talking about my kids," Covington alleges Masvidal said, per the police report.

Masvidal was wearing a surgical mask and hoodie when he sucker-punched Covington, according to Slater. Masvidal could face felony battery charges from the incident, according to the police report.

Covington reportedly ran back into the steakhouse after multiple males tried to get involved in the altercation. Covington called the police, stating that he suffered a fracture to his front left tooth, an abrasion to his wrist and damage to his wristwatch. The incident is described as felony battery in the police documents and Masvidal is listed as a suspect.

"He's over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back of the room," Covington said in a TMZ video posted in the aftermath of the altercation. "How would he even know I'm here?"

Masvidal posted a video following the incident, seemingly addressing the attack.

"Calling this the show-your-face challenge, you know?" Masvidal said. "Um, what's up? I'm from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That's how my city rolls, man."

Masvidal's managers, Malki Kawa and Ibrahim Kawa of First Round Management, also appeared to acknowledge the attack.

Covington defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45) at UFC 272.

