UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal were announced as EA Sports "UFC 4" cover athletes on Saturday. The official "UFC 4" reveal trailer was released along side, with the new video game launching Aug. 14.

In EA Sports "UFC 4," players will be able to create a fighter based on their fight style, achievements and personality. Some of the new features for the game include: Career Mode, where players can develop and customize characters through a unified progression system across all modes to go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar; four new environments, including The Kumite, The Backyard, UFC APEX and Action Avenue; 1,600 new pieces of earnable gear and 120 emotes.

This is the latest version of the game after "UFC 3" came out in February 2018.

More from EA Sports:

Additionally, an overhaul to Career Mode introduces a brand-new way to develop fighter backstories and offers an in-depth evolution process for the duration of the fighter's career. The new fighter evolution feature lets players dictate a fighter's skillset, as every punch thrown, or every takedown executed builds fighters up in that specific discipline. Relationship Building brings the impact of partnerships and rivalries into UFC 4, learning from both friend and foe to gain experience and learn vital skills. Players can pick their path, which allows them to choose the fights, weight class and rivalries they want, ensuring no two careers are alike.

"MMA is more than about the belt. It's about who you are as a person and the determination that drives a fighter to go from unknown to selling out arenas all over the world," Masvidal said in a press release. "I grew up backyard fighting so it's exciting for me to see that style of fighting come to UFC 4 where players can bring out their Gamebred mentality."

Masvidal is set to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt Saturday night at UFC 251 as UFC kicks off its run at "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi.

"I am the face of the new wave of UFC fighters, so it feels right to represent the sport on this new generation UFC game," Adesanya added. "I look forward to my fans playing as me as much as I have enjoyed playing as myself."

EA SPORTS UFC 4 is available worldwide on Friday, Aug. 14 on PlayStation4 and Xbox One. Players who pre-order the game now will receive world heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, along with a Backyard Customization Pack and Kumite Customization Pack containing cosmetic items.