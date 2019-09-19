Jorge Masvidal pays tribute to 'Scarface' with impeccable suit at UFC 244 press conference

The New York City press conference for the UFC 244 welterweight headliner between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal was lacking in fireworks, but not in style -- at least on Masvidal's side of the stage.

While Diaz was dressed in his standard black t-shirt, Masvidal paid tribute to Tony Montana, Al Pacino's character in "Scarface." Decked out in a white suit with a largely unbuttoned red shirt and red pocket square, Masvidal brought a bit flair to the stage for a largely uneventful press conference.

Both men spoke recently of the respect they have for each other as they head toward their Nov. 2 date for the "BMF" title at Madison Square Garden, and that carried to the stage with neither man saying a bad word about the other. Instead, in front of a raucous crowd, they playfully dismissed questions from the media and not-so-playfully dismissed questions about fellow welterweight contender Colby Covington and champ Kamaru Usman.

"Who are those guys?" Masvidal said when asked about the fight yet to materialize between Covington and Usman. "Repeat the question … NEXT. Next question please. Order in the court."

With the conversation drifting back to Masvidal's style, he delivered the best line of the night when asked how it felt to be called "Street Jesus" or "Cuban Jesus" by some fans.

"I'm in no shape or form Jesus or God," Masvidal said. "I got one talent. I can baptize people, but I'm not god or nothing like that."

Diaz was by far the less chatty of the two, giving simple answers such as "I'm coming to win" when asked for his prediction for the fight.

Masvidal didn't provide much more in his own response to the question.

"I envision myself with my hand getting raised at all cost," he said. "Whatever hell I gotta go through."

