Jorge Masvidal says fight with Conor McGregor can't happen because 'they don't want a murder charge on me'

It seems everyone has wanted a shot at Conor McGregor and a big payday for the last several years. For Jorge Masvidal, though, a fight with McGregor would end in a murder charge -- or at least that's what the welterweight star told ESPN's Mike Greenberg.

"That fight, the president deemed it not good because they don't want a murder charge on me," Masvidal said on ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday. "So they're not going to allow that to happen. The president himself already said it, so, I don't want to go to jail for killing nobody. That's not what I want to do. I'm here to compete.

"The president said that we can't compete because I'm too much man. That can't happen. We're different spectrums. They're not going to allow that to happen."

"That fight the president deemed it not good because they don't want like a murder charge on me."@GamebredFighter talked about the possibility of a fight with Conor McGregor and @Espngreeny was SHOOK pic.twitter.com/RRmuuUkm8K — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 19, 2019

Masvidal is set to face Nate Diaz for the "BMF" title in the main event of UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. With a victory, Masvidal may put himself in line for a title fight. In fact, Masvidal was originally approached with an offer to fight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 244 when negotiations between Usman and Colby Covington fell through. A deal couldn't be reached for the fight with Usman, which led to the battle between Masvidal and Diaz.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

While Masvidal is dismissive of an eventual fight with McGregor, he is deeply focused on fighting Diaz.

"You wake up a little bit earlier, you go to sleep a little bit earlier, you eat what's right because on the other side I have somebody that wants to take my soul," Masvidal said on the "Dan LeBatard show" recently. "He wants to murder me. He wants to embarrass me and I'm not going to let that happen. Nobody is taking my lunch money. It makes you go through the suffering, the hell a little bit easier knowing that my opponent is that game that he's going to come to get it just like I am. Those are the fun ones for me."

There are other options out there for McGregor's return to the Octagon, including lightweight knockout artist Justin Gaethje, who is coming off a first round knockout of Donald Cerrone this past weekend. Gaethje recently posted a screenshot of a DM he sent McGregor saying, "Fight me in Ireland. I need that chaos in my life."

I’ve been waiting for a reply. pic.twitter.com/zz1EBwXykY — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 17, 2019

More UFC news, rumors