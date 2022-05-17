Cain Velasquez has been denied bail for a second time. Judge Shelyna Brown rejected Velasquez's attempt to make bail on Monday after the former UFC heavyweight champion allegedly chased down and shot at a vehicle multiple times.

Velasquez's attorney lobbied for a $1 million bail in court this week, according to MMA Fighting. Conditions included Velasquez wearing an electronic monitoring device, remaining on house arrest and, perhaps, having a supervisor at all times. Documents filed by the lawyer, Mark Geragos, stated that Velasquez may suffer from a traumatic brain injury and potential CTE.

"The court would find there is no medical change or any change in circumstance that changes the risk analysis for this court," Brown said.

As a consequence of Brown's ruling, Velasquez will remain in jail until the trial. Velasquez was previously denied bail on March 7 despite 37 letters of support, including from UFC president Dana White, Bellator boss Scott Coker and former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo.

"This was such a reckless disregard for human life," Brown said. "In this case, it is not just Mr. Goularte and his family. It is every single citizen who was in danger of being shot or rammed with the vehicle at the time of this seven-mile chase.

"So this court is not thinking of not only of Mr. Goularte and his family but this court is considering every single citizen in Santa Clara county who was in proximity to this alleged incident."

Velasquez was formally charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder -- plus a myriad of charges pertaining to assault and use of a weapon -- on March 2. Velasquez allegedly rammed a vehicle and shot into it on Feb. 28 in California. The vehicle reportedly sheltered Harry Goularte Jr. Goularte was out on bail amid accusations that he molested a close relative of Velasquez. An unintended target, Goularte's stepfather, was allegedly hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez is scheduled for a formal plea hearing on June 10. He is facing the potential of life in prison.