A judge denied bail for Cain Velasquez on Monday morning, meaning the ex-UFC heavyweight champion will remain in jail as he awaits his trial on attempted murder charges.

Velasquez was arrested on Feb. 28 on allegations he fired a gun while in high-speed pursuit of a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting a close relative of the former MMA superstar. One of the shots hit Goularte's stepfather, who was then treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted, premeditated murder.

On Monday, Velasquez's attorney provided letters of support for his client, while stating Velasquez was not a flight risk, asking that bail be set so Velasquez could spend time with his family while awaiting trial.

Judge Shelyna Brown ultimately deemed the dangers of granting Velasquez bail to be too great.

"It is clear to this court that there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that release would result in great bodily injury, not just to the named complaining witnesses in this case but to Santa Clara residents at large," Judge Brown said, as transcribed by MMA Fighting. "This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life.

"Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where are citizens are out driving, going about their business and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard. Anyone could have been injured. Anyone could have been killed and when this court looks at article 1, section 12, it is this level of risk that the court must take into consideration. With that said, this court is making the ruling that the risk is too great and that there will be no bail set at this time."

Velasquez's next court appearance is scheduled for April 12.