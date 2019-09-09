Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov to headline UFC Moscow in heavyweight showdown

The Octagon returns to Russia on Nov. 9 with a pair of top 10 heavyweights headlining the card. A UFC announcement confirmed No. 3 ranked Junior dos Santos will clash with No. 6 ranked Alexander Volkov at UFC Moscow from CSKA Arena.

Both men will be looking to rebound from knockout losses that snapped their respective winning streaks in their most recent outings.

Dos Santos (21-6) suffered a 71-second TKO loss to Francis Ngannou in June at UFC on ESPN 3. Prior to the loss, the former heavyweight champ had rattled off three straight victories with stoppages of Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa as well as a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov.

At UFC 229 last October, Volkov (30-7) seemed on the verge of extending his winning streak to seven fights. Unfortunately for the big Russian, a Derrick Lewis right hand ended the fight just 11 seconds before Volkov would have secured a unanimous decision victory. Volkov entered the Lewis fight undefeated in the Octagon and having knocked out former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum in his previous bout.

The event is the UFC's third to be held in Russia and second in Moscow.