Nikita Hand, the woman who accused Conor McGregor of a 2018 sexual assault in a civil case in Dublin High Court, has won her case against the UFC superstar. The jury returned their verdict on Friday morning.

Hand claimed on Dec. 9 and 10 she had been drinking with a friend and met up with McGregor and his friend, James Lawrence, who then sexually assaulted her, leaving her bruised and suffering afterward from PTSD. McGregor denied raping Hand and claimed the pair had engaged in "athletic" consensual sex.

Hand pursued civil actions after the director of public prosecutions in Ireland decided not to charge McGregor criminally.

Jury deliberations began on Thursday and continued into Friday. Prior to the jury being sent out, both sides presented final arguments that saw Hand's senior counsel claim that McGregor gave no answer "for his appalling behavior," while McGregor's side argued that Hand had created "false memories" to deal with the fact that she had cheated on her partner with the former featherweight and lightweight champion.

The total award in the case was €248,603.60, including general and special damages (including medical expenses), which is around $258,300 US.

"I want to show Freya [her daughter], and every girl and boy, that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you no matter who the person is and justice will be served," Hand said after leaving the courtroom.

McGregor did not make a statement after the verdict was read.