Kamaru Usman: I may have to kill somebody in the Octagon to get a UFC title shot

Kamaru Usman is a man on a mission. Though the particular grinding style of the "Nigerian Nightmare" may not be getting him all the accolades one would assume come with a 13-1 record, Usman continues to go about his business in pursuit of reaching the pinnacle of the sport -- a shot at the welterweight title.

"I might have to kill somebody inside that Octagon to get a title shot," Usman told CBS Sports with a laugh. "I've been doing everything and it's still not there. I think they want to see it, but you have to have the right dance partner in there."

Usman is riding a 12-fight winning streak heading into his latest headlining venture, squaring off against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at The Ultimate Fighter 28 finale on Friday night in Las Vegas. Usman expects for his run to continue against dos Anjos, but notes his fight style may not be the prettiest for fans to watch.

"I'm the type of a guy that each and every fight I'm in I dominate so much that it's almost boring to watch because the opponent has nothing to give. Those Fight of the Nights where people are like 'oh, that's Fight of the Night,' they are Fight of the Night because both guys are hitting each other, both guys are slugging. He's having his moment," Usman said. "I don't give guys an opportunity to have their moments. When a fight is just one-sided, no one just wants to see a winner where you just dominate a guy on one side."

Usman has done just that. In his last two fights against a step up in competition -- most notably against Demian Maia in May -- Usman has utterly dominated his opponents without any sense of danger. He does want the opportunity to get a Fight of the Night bonus, but continues to plan and pick his spots with his timing.

"I do yearn for those fights where a guy is coming forward and he's hitting me and I'm hitting him, the crowd is going crazy. I want one of those … at some point, it may just not be this one. Maybe for that title, it's that exciting until I do knock him out."