As reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman prepares to take on challenger Jorge Masvidal on Saturday at UFC 261, bettors are sifting through a trove of prop bets for the entire UFC 261 fight card. One of the more popular UFC 261 prop bets involves what the method of victory will be. Usman (18-1), who is the heavy favorite in the main event, is on a 17-bout winning streak dating back to 2013 and has eight career victories by knockout and nine by decision. Masvidal, who lost to Usman by unanimous decision for the UFC welterweight title last July, has won three of his last four bouts.

Wise specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. In fact, Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's defeat of Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May of last year.

Since the UFC returned in May 2020 following a six-week period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wise has gone 68-45-2 while nailing the method of victory 50 times. At UFC 256, Wise went 4-0-1 (the main event was a draw) and correctly nailed the method of victory in three of those winners. Those selections included calling a decision victory for Charles Oliveira (+145) against Tony Ferguson (-165) in the lightweight co-main event. At UFC 257, he correctly called a stoppage victory for Makhmud Muradov (-145) against Andrew Sanchez (+125) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.



Masvidal vs. Usman preview

Usman and Masvidal first fought at UFC 251 in July of last year, when Usman successfully defended his UFC Welterweight Championship for a second time with a unanimous decision win. In that fight, Usman landed 94 significant strikes to Masvidal's 66, but truly won over the judges by sticking five takedowns to earn two 50-45 scorecards and one 49-46.

Usman since went on to knockout Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 for a third title defense. The 33-year-old will likely follow a similar game plan as his first fight, tactically striking and using takedowns to sway judges. Masvidal is an intensity machine who has won two Fight of the Night awards in his UFC career and four Performance of the Night awards. He knocked out Ben Askren in just five seconds at UFC 239, which earned him the BMF fight against Nate Diaz that inevitably thrust him into the title picture.

Masvidal chose to primarily work the body and the legs with his strikes in the loss last July, landing 29 of his 39 attempts to the body and 14 of 17 attempted strikes to the legs. You can see who wins, and with what method of victory, here.

Top Usman vs. Masvidal prop bets

One of the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal prop bets Wise is targeting: Uriah Hall will defeat Chris Weidman via TKO in their middleweight bout. Hall (16-9) is on a three-match winning streak, including a TKO victory over Anderson Silva at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva in October. Hall is a two-time Ring of Combat Middleweight Champion.

Weidman (15-5), who won their first matchup by TKO more than 10 years ago, is a former UFC Middleweight Champion who came to prominence when he became the first fighter to defeat Silva, beating him twice in 2013. Weidman has struggled lately, losing five of his last seven matches. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik in August 2020.

How to make Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal picks

UFC 261 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (-400) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+320)

Zhang Weili (-185) vs. Rose Namajunas (+165)

Valentina Shevchenko (-400) vs. Jessica Andrade (+320)

Uriah Hall (-115) vs. Chris Weidman (-105)

Jim Crute (-190) vs. Anthony Smith (+170)

Randy Brown (-155) vs. Alex Oliveira (+135)

Dwight Grant (-250) vs. Stefan Sekulic (+210)

Brendan Allen (-130) vs. Karl Roberson (+110)

Patrick Sabatini (-220) vs. Tristan Connelly (+190)

Danaa Batgerel (-145) vs. Kevin Natividad (+125)

Zhu Rong (-250) vs. Rodrigo Vargas (+210)

Jeff Molina (-110) vs. Qileng Aori (-110)

Ariane Carnelossi (-180) vs. Na Liang (+160)