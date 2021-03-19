Rising prospect Kevin Holland takes on seasoned veteran Derek Brunson in a matchup of ranked middleweights in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland on Saturday. Their showdown carries title-shot implications and closes the curtain on the main UFC fight card, which is slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET. The No. 10-ranked Holland established himself as one of the sport's rising stars by winning an astounding five fights in 2020 despite not making his first appearance until May. He hopes another win will get him into the top five and make him a viable contender for a title shot. First, he must get through the grizzled and seventh-ranked Brunson, who stopped celebrated prospect Edmen Shahbazyan in August for his third straight victory.

Holland is a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Brunson is a +155 underdog (risk $100 to win $155) in the latest Brunson vs. Holland odds at William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Gregor Gillespie (-240) takes on Brad Riddell (+200) in a meeting of lightweight prospects. Before making any UFC Fight Night Brunson vs. Holland selections of your own, make sure you see the MMA predictions from SportsLine insider Ian Parker.

A former fighter who's been in the industry for 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante. Parker trained alongside UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Now, Parker breaks down fights and makes betting picks for the Voice of the UFC, Jon Anik.

Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

Parker already has proven his mettle to SportsLine members as he went 4-1 two weeks ago at UFC 259 to give his followers another profitable card. His winners included telling SportsLine members to back former champion Dominick Cruz (+120) against Casey Kenney (-140) in the featured preliminary bout. What's more, last week at UFC Fight Night, he called an upset for Ryan Spann (+115) against Misha Cirkunov (-135) in the light heavyweight co-main event. Spann barely needed a minute to take control and finish Cirkunov with a knockout. Anyone who follows Parker already has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland in sight, Parker has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his top five selections for Saturday's card. A successful parlay would pay out odds of nearly 5-1, and those selections are only available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland preview

Holland (21-5) evolved from promising newcomer to title-contender in a seven-month span. He shrugged off his lone UFC defeat, to fellow prospect Brendan Allen in October 2019, with five straight wins in 2020 that included four finishes.

The 28-year-old California also rapidly built a fan base because of his diverse skill set and gregarious nature that earned him the nickname "Big Mouth." He earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of veteran contender Ronaldo Souza in December.

Brunson (21-7) is trying to change his reputation from top-10 gatekeeper to legitimate contender at age 37. He has long been known as a powerful striker and fierce competitor who comes up short against the sport's elite contenders. His resume includes losses to former champions Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker, and Israel Adesanya.

His increased attention to discipline has led to wins over rising contender Ian Heinisch in August 2019, followed by the upset of Shahbazyan in his last outing. You can only see Parker's coveted Brunson vs. Holland picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland predictions

We'll share one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is backing Adrian Yanez (-210) to get his hand raised against Gustavo Lopez (+180) in a bantamweight bout.

Yanez (12-3) went on a 5-1 run through the Legacy Fighting Alliance and Fury FC promotions before getting the call to appear on "Dana White's Contender Series." The 27-year-old Texan knocked out Brady Huang in the first round and did the same against Victor Rodriguez in his UFC debut in October.

Lopez (12-5), 31, worked his way to the UFC behind a seven-win stint in the Combate promotion. The Washington native has split his first two UFC bouts and is coming off a first-round submission of Anthony Birchak in November.

"Yanez is the more polished and accurate striker. He does a good job throwing different combinations from different angles and keeping his opponents unsure of what he is going to throw next," Parker told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland picks

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland odds

Kevin Holland (-175) vs. Derek Brunson (+155)

Gregor Gillespie (-240) vs Brad Riddell (+200)

Gustavo Lopez (+180) vs Adrian Yanez (-210)

Max Griffin (-190) vs. Kenan Song (+170)

Cheyanne Buys (-360) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+300)

Macy Chiasson (-210) vs. Marion Reneau (+180)

Grant Dawson (-185) vs. Leonardo Santos (+165)

Roman Dolidze (-135) vs Trevin Giles (+115)

Montel Jackson (-700) vs. Jesse Strader (+500)

Julia Avila (-360) vs. Julia Stoliarenko (+300)

JP Buys (-145) vs. Bruno Silva (+125)