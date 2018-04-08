Khabib comments on possible Conor McGregor fight and whether he regrets slapping Artem Lobov

For all of the negative factors brought on by Conor McGregor's surprise attack on UFC 223 media day on Thursday, there's little denying the promotion has a grudge match on its hands which could threaten pay-per-view records.

McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after he tossed a dolly through the window of a minibus carrying UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former two-division champion will have to first deal with lawsuits and legal charges, not to mention whatever punishment UFC will have for him before he can think about snapping a 500-plus day hiatus from the Octagon.

But in the aftermath of Nurmagomedov's dominant victory over Al Iaquinta in the main event of Saturday's UFC 223 card in Brooklyn, New York, the new 155-pound champion was more than willing to settle the score with McGregor.

"Yes, why not? We have to finish this beef or chicken or whatever it is," Nurmagomedov said. "If you want to fight, come. I told you guys, we are going to make him humble. I told you guys, we are going to change this game. Now, only one [lightweight] champion. No more fake champions. No more champion who never defend his titles or something like this. Now there is one UFC champion.

"You want to fight? Come here. Inside the cage, OK. Outside the cage, come and tell me without a camera. He come and tell me with a lot of security here inside and outside the bus. They don't let me come out. Why do you need to show up? Let me know and that's it. Anytime."

The origin of McGregor's violent assault seems to date back to Monday when Nurmagomedov was caught on camera at the fighter hotel in Brooklyn slapping McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov in response to previous trash talking between camps.

The aftermath of McGregor's response saw Lobov removed from the card for disciplinary reasons, lightweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ray Borg pulled due to injuries sustained from the broken window and Paul Felder left without a fight when Iaquinta was upgraded to the main event.

Nurmagomedov (26-0) was asked late Saturday whether he regrets escalating matters by approaching Lobov.

"You are living 100 years, you have to learn 100 years," Nurmagomedov said. "Nobody is perfect, nobody here is perfect. This guy talk s--- about me, I catch him. I ask him if he wants to say something in front of my face, say now. He said he never talked bad about me. We need to finish this things [with McGregor], beef or chicken, whatever it is."

UFC president Dana White was unwilling to comment on how long McGregor would be disciplined for or whether he has plans of matching him against Nurmagomedov anytime soon, or whether that fight could take place in Russia.

"This is going to be big fight and I'm ready for this," Nurmagomedov said. "Moscow in September or New York in November. Or in Africa. I am ready for this fight. I am here."

In the meantime, Nurmagomedov is hoping for a showdown against MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, provided the former two-division champion would be willing to chase a third title at 155 pounds.

"When I talk with my father, one year ago, he said this is dream fight me versus Georges St-Pierre," Nurmagomedov said. "When I grew up, I watched all his fights with my father. He is the greatest athlete who ever competed in the UFC. I heard that he wants to come to 155 and make history as first fighter with titles in three divisions. Only respect, only respect.

Despite Nurmagomedov's hope for the fight, he doesn't necessarily believe it will happen.

"If you ask me if he has to come back, I say no," Nurmagomedov said. "He is 35 years old and already the greatest athlete in UFC. Why he have to come back? I say no."