Khabib Nurmagomedov: I'll make Conor McGregor wait after I win at UFC 223

The UFC lightweight championship picture is not a clear one by any means at the moment. Despite the confusion, though, there will be a lightweight title fight on April 7 at UFC 223 in Brooklyn between interim champion Tony Ferguson and undefeated Russian phenom Khabib Nurmagomedov. The assumption from this fight is that the winner will eventually face a returning Conor McGregor who holds the true lightweight championship.

If Nurmagomedov comes away victorious in this main event, he just gave us a reason not to assume an immediate showdown with "The Notorious" is in the cards.

In a recent interview with RT Sport, Nurmagomedov (25-0) proclaimed that, should he defeat Ferguson (23-3) for his lightweight title, McGregor (21-3) may have a bit of a wait ahead of him if he wants to call himself the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

"[McGregor] can fight Diaz, and he can fight in boxing," Nurmagomedov said. "But, God willing, when I beat Tony Ferguson, I'm going to make him humble, and he has to sit in line.

"Everyone who wants to fight for the title at 155, [he says], 'No way.' When I become UFC lightweight champ, I'm going to say, 'Who is the real contender? Who has a five-, six-, seven-fight win streak?' They have to fight for the title -- not [McGregor]."

McGregor made history by becoming a two-division champion in the UFC when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 for the lightweight title, adding that to the featherweight crown he already held. However, he has not been in the Octagon since that night in November 2016, instead opting for a mega boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather last summer. It was believed McGregor would return to his UFC home not long after that but he hasn't returned just yet, leaving the lightweight title picture clouded in controversy.

At UFC 216, Ferguson defeated Kevin Lee via third-round submission to become the interim lightweight champion.

UFC president Dana White recently added to the confusion by calling the the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson in April one for the undisputed title while refusing to acknowledge that McGregor would be stripped of his belt at the same time.

Although this is what Nurmagomedov wants should he defeat Ferguson this spring and continue his rapid rise up the UFC ranks, it's probably not what he's going to get if McGregor decides he's ready to come back this year. The fact is, the money involved in promoting a battle between a returning McGregor and an unbeaten Nurmagomedov would be too much to pass up for White and the UFC.