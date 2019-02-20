Khabib Nurmagomedov implores Georges St-Pierre to hold off retirement, calls for November fight

UFC and Georges St-Pierre are holding a joint press conference on Thursday at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with the former welterweight and middleweight champion reportedly set to call it quits after negotiations fell through for a fight with reigning undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, just as everyone began to praise the illustrious career of GSP with his retirement on the horizon, the 155-pound champion decided to throw a small wrench into the plans.

Moments after the retirement report, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to suggest the two fight in November before St-Pierre hangs up the gloves for good. Even more, Nurmagomedov doesn't seem to care where the fight takes place, nor would it bother him if the two were to clash at 160 pounds.

"Let's do it in November. After this fight you can retire. I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you, and I believe showed that to you George when you were in Moscow. But, it would be honor for me to share Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time. Let's do it 155 lbs, or I give away 5lbs to you, cause you newer done 155. Well, it's your choice 155 or 160, Montreal, NYC, Moscow or Abu Dhabi. Send me location my Friend," Nurmagomedov said in the post.

The lightweight champion hasn't fought since he successfully defended his title against the returning Conor McGregor in the main event of the now-infamous UFC 229 card which concluded in a melee. Nurmagomedov was recently hit with a $500,000 fine and nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his involvement in the post-fight brawl. His retroactive suspension could be reduced to six months if he were to take part in an anti-bullying campaign for the state, but he's recently expressed his lack of desire in helping himself out in that regard.

Will this last-ditch effort for a big-money fight with GSP be successful? We have about 24 hours to find out.