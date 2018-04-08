Khabib Nurmagomedov keeps his focus during the most chaotic week ever to finally earn gold

Throughout all of the chaos and constant changes surrounding Saturday's UFC 223 main event over the last week, the one constant was Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In some ways, that has been a recurring theme for the Dagestani crushing machine since his UFC debut in 2012. Nurmagomedov (26-0) has packaged one dominant victory at lightweight after another, yet never was able to reach the 155-pound summit due to injury and misfortune.

That changed on Saturday inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when Nurmagomedov, 29, captured the UFC lightweight championship via suffocating unanimous decision over Al Iaquinta, who accepted the fight on 24 hours' notice.

The only thing lacking in Nurmagomedov's violently commanding performance was a finish. Everything else was executed at near perfection as "The Eagle" showcased his full arsenal.

Nurmagomedov took Iaquinta (13-4-1), an experienced wrestler, down at will in the first two rounds, serving up a mean dish of ground and pound. He then showcased his boxing over the next two, bloodying his opponent's nose with stiff jabs.

The most impressive part of Nurmagomedov's performance following an unprecedented six days for the promotion, however, was his unflappable focus. With outrageous circumstances surrounding the fight leaving Nurmagomedov as the one with everything to lose, he stayed the course to deliver a flawless performance that left no doubt regarding who the scariest lightweight fighter in the world was.

"The fact that Khabib got through this week, stayed in the fight and then fought like that is amazing," UFC president Dana White said during Saturday's post news conference. "He told me this week, 'I haven't been home to see my kids since September.' This week, it was draining. I'm drained. I couldn't imagine going through the week I did and having to go fight."

Just how crazy was Nurmagomedov's week? He accepted fights against four different opponents over a span of six days after his originally scheduled fight against Tony Ferguson was canceled for the fourth straight time on Sunday.

Nurmagomedov's nightmare timeline would've been enough to shake the focus of any fighter. But add in the violent assault attempt from Conor McGregor during his surprise run-in after Thursday's news conference and it places Nurmagomedov's week directly into the Twilight Zone.

Somehow, Nurmagomedov never broke character or fell victim to emotional swings. Even when he was interviewed by UFC Embedded cameras immediately after McGregor attacked the windows of the minibus he was sitting in, Nurmagomedov remained shockingly calm.

"If you can't beat anyone in this division -- like Max Holloway, Iaquinta or Tony Ferguson -- how can you call yourself champion if you need a couple of months to prepare for these guys?" Nurmagomedov said. "If you call yourself undisputed champion, you have to beat everyone. All week, I stay calm and focused. I focus on me because I have to make weight. It's because I'm ready that I stay focused.

"I know I can't make mistake. On the line is the belt. This is why I train so long time the past four or five years. Everything is about mental."

Even though Nurmagomedov continued to push after the fight for a showdown against two-division champion George St-Pierre at 155 pounds, he's willing to attempt a fight with Ferguson for the fifth time. He also has interest in facing McGregor, who was stripped of his lightweight title the moment Nurmagomedov and Iaquinta entered the cage.

Following their altercation, which UFC was lucky didn't escalate into something much worse, Nurmagomedov is just as willing to face McGregor inside the Octagon or not.

"Yes, why not? We have to finish this beef or chicken or whatever it is," Nurmagomedov said. "If you want to fight, come. I told you guys, we are going to make him humble. I told you guys, we are going to change this game. Now, only one [lightweight] champion. No more fake champions. No more champion who never defend his titles or something like this. Now there is one UFC champion."

Considering Nurmagomedov missed two years of his prime beginning in 2014 with a knee injury and was forced to pull out of an interim title fight with Ferguson last March following a difficult weight cut, having to endure a week like he had to finally get his hands on UFC gold seems par for the course.

It's hard to remember a time when Nurmagomedov hasn't been lurking as the man who one day might might prove himself to be the best in the division. Finally, "The Eagle" has landed.