UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov sees several tough tests for pupil Islam Makhachev at welterweight. Makhachev, who vacated the UFC lightweight title earlier this year, is expected to fight 170-pound champion Jack Della Maddalena next.

Nurmagomedov was recently quizzed on who presents the most difficulty for Makhachev. Nurmagomedov, who retired from mixed martial arts with an undefeated 29-0 record, gave respect to welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.

"Judging by his skills, his technique, his striking, and the way he defends against wrestlers -- because he's fought wrestlers," Nurmagomedov said in a translated Russian interview with Kamil Gadzhiyev. "Ramazan [Emeev] wrestles well, Gilbert Burns wrestles well, Belal Muhammad wrestles well. He's fought guys with long reach, [Kevin] Holland, for example.

"He's fought wrestlers, strikers and physically strong guys. He's passed every test, 9-0 UFC champion, and he trains with the same team that prepared [Alexander] Volkanovski for Islam. Putting all that together, I see a very dangerous opponent."

Nurmagomedov also named former champ Belal Muhammad and top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov as other tough candidates.

"In the welterweight division, I see Shavkat as someone who commands respect and brings real risk," Nurmagomedov said. "Shavkat and Belal."

The welterweight division has a wealth of contenders, but Nurmagomedov does not grade them all equally. Nurmagomedov believes Ian Machado Garry and Sean Brady would struggle with Makhachev's style.

"I don't see Sean Brady as a big threat," Makhachev said. "Stylistically, he's too convenient for Islam. Islam would outstrike him, and if they grappled, Islam would control him. I don't see Brady as a dangerous opponent. He's strong, a good fighter, but I don't see it."