Khabib Nurmagomedov presents ideal plan for UFC return: Ferguson before McGregor

Coming up on a full year of inactivity, unbeaten lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov has an ideal plan in mind for his return to the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov (24-0), who has fought just twice since 2014, believes he's "80 percent" certain he will make his return at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. And if the Dagestan native has his way, he'd prefer to face interim champion Tony Ferguson even above the UFC's full 155-pound kingpin Conor McGregor.

"Because, my opinion, I think Tony Ferguson is the real champion," Nurmagomedov told MMAFighting.com on Monday. "That's why. I don't think, if I fight versus Tony Ferguson, this is an interim belt. Officially, yes. But people want to see me versus Tony Ferguson. I think this is a much better fight, for everything. If I beat Tony Ferguson and take the interim championship belt -- Conor's the official champion, but he's not the people's champion."

Nurmagomedov, 29, was forced to withdraw from his March interim title bout against Ferguson at UFC 209 after being hospitalized following a difficult weight cut. Additional back surgery over the summer and his annual observance of Ramadan made it difficult for UFC to reschedule the fight, and Ferguson went on to submit Kevin Lee last week at UFC 216.

A perfect plan for Nurmagomedov would be a return against Ferguson at UFC 219 with McGregor facing Nate Diaz in their trilogy bout in the main event.

"We have almost 12 weeks, 11 weeks before UFC 219," Nurmagomedov said. "And now is the beginning a very interesting moment in my life. I hope UFC gives me a championship fight. End of the year, I want to take everything back. Attention, belts; I want to take everything. End of the year, I want to fix everything. And we'll see what happens. But first of all, I think UFC has to make the fight, Conor versus Nate Diaz III, and after, me and Tony."

Part of Nurmagomedov's motivation is personal. Three times since 2015 he has been scheduled to face the brash Ferguson and all three times the fight has fallen apart.

"My opinion, I have to fight with Tony," Nurmagomedov said. "All of my fans, everybody wants this fight. For me, everything isn't about money. For me, it's what my father wants, my team, my management team, my friends. This is more important for me."

Nurmagomedov hasn't fought since a dominant third-round submission over Michael Johnson at UFC 205 last November. But he says he's 100 percent healthy for the first time since his breakthrough decision win over former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos three years ago and understands if fans might be hesitant to believe him.

"I don't feel [fans have abandoned me]. This is what I feel, I understand a lot of fans," Nurmagomedov said. "They treated me like, 'Hey, you have to fight,' but I agree with this. It's why I tried to come back. It's why I'm going to hospital, having surgeries. People think I love surgery? I don't think somebody loves surgery.

"Trying to come back, training every day -- every day, training full-time -- this is not easy. I agree with fans, I have to fight. I have to make weight. I have to stay professional. I agree with this. But when I fight, I all the time smash my opponents. All the time, when I fight. Now I have one goal, and by the end of the year, one dream fight: This is fight versus Tony Ferguson. This is what I want."