Khabib Nurmagomedov has suddenly called it a career. Following a second-round submission win against Justin Gaethje that not only unified the UFC lightweight title, but also extended his unbeaten streak to 29 fights, a visibly emotional Nurmagomedov called the victory his last ever match as a professional.
It was far from clear that this sort of announcement was coming, but it sure did look like this was more than a typical victory for the 32-year-old. The fighter broke down in tears after the referee called the match in his favor.
During his speech, he revealed that this decision was to honor his mother following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, earlier this year due to COVID-19. Nurmagomedov had always talked about calling it a career after 30 fights and victories, but the death of his father, who served as his long time coach and mentor, clearly accelerated things.
Naturally, the surprising nature of this big news caused reactions from many around the fighting world, mostly in the form of condolences and congratulations on such a historically great career. Here are some of the big names who sent their well wishes to the now-retired champion of the lightweight division.
Good performance @TeamKhabib.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020
I will carry on.
Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.
Yours sincerely, The McGregors.
I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey.— BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020
Congratulations to my brother 🙏🏿🙏🏿 @TeamKhabib and keep your head up my brother @Justin_Gaethje #UFC254— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 24, 2020
Congratulations to the greatest champion in @ufc history. What a career, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you my brother. 29-0 undefeated and undisputed. #weareaka #eaglesmma #fathersplan #heissoproud @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/uXjiT34JuV— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 24, 2020
Getting emotional watching this. Wow. Khabib respecting his mother and following through with his word. What a man. Deffo a top 5 goat of MMA. Happy retirement. pic.twitter.com/dkqOlcS3OR— D (@darrentill2) October 24, 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov is MMA GOAT 🐐. 29-0 , beat all comers in their prime , barely lost a round , always active , no PEDs failed tests. Enjoy your retirement . CLASS 🙏🏾— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 24, 2020
Alhamdulilah ☝🏼— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 24, 2020
Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ— BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020