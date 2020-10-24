Khabib Nurmagomedov has suddenly called it a career. Following a second-round submission win against Justin Gaethje that not only unified the UFC lightweight title, but also extended his unbeaten streak to 29 fights, a visibly emotional Nurmagomedov called the victory his last ever match as a professional.

It was far from clear that this sort of announcement was coming, but it sure did look like this was more than a typical victory for the 32-year-old. The fighter broke down in tears after the referee called the match in his favor.

During his speech, he revealed that this decision was to honor his mother following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, earlier this year due to COVID-19. Nurmagomedov had always talked about calling it a career after 30 fights and victories, but the death of his father, who served as his long time coach and mentor, clearly accelerated things.

Naturally, the surprising nature of this big news caused reactions from many around the fighting world, mostly in the form of condolences and congratulations on such a historically great career. Here are some of the big names who sent their well wishes to the now-retired champion of the lightweight division.