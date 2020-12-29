Fate appears to have doomed the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards as Chimaev has been forced out of their planned Fight Island welterweight main event bout on Jan. 20, MMA Fighting and Frontkick reported on Tuesday. This marks the second time Chimaev has been forced out of a planned bout with Edwards, as Chimaev also withdrew from their originally-scheduled Dec. 19 clash.

The reason for Chimaev's withdrawal is unknown, but it's possible Edwards will remain on the card, potentially fighting Neil Magny or Michael Chiesa. Magny and Chiesa are scheduled to face each other on the undercard of the Jan. 20 Fight Night, and either could be promoted to the vacant main event slot.

Others have already expressed interest in stepping up on short notice to face Chimaev, who became a breakout star during the promotion's July 2020 trip to Fight Island, winning two fights in 10 days while suffering almost no damage. He then took just 17 seconds to knock out Gerald Meerschaert in September. Chimaev's dominance quickly led to calls for him to face top-tier opposition.

Among those who have stated a willingness to face Chimaev is Kevin Holland, one of the other breakout stars of 2020 in the UFC. Holland called for a fight with Chimaev after his win over Jacare Souza earlier in December. With the news Chimaev is out of the fight, Holland tweeted, "Hold up, so am I hearing the #ufcFightIsland hotel has a vacancy and needs a real man to come and do work January 20th?"

Edwards is a top-five welterweight who has been out of action since July 2019. He is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak and has not lost since a December 2015 decision loss to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The durable and experienced Edwards would have been the stiffest test of Chimaev's career, and would have given immediate insight into where Chimaev sits in the hierarchy of welterweights, though he has also competed at middleweight.