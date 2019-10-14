KO World Tour: Niko Price's upkick, Aung La Nsang's ONE title defense highlight best MMA knockouts
We're hopping around the globe to bring you the biggest knockouts from a wild weekend of MMA action
With the streaming network boom, there's more fighting available to be watched in any given week than ever before. But it's near-impossible for a fight fan to keep up with all the action around the world. So, CBS Sports is here to take you through a world tour of violence with a look at the most must-see knockouts from this week in MMA.
This week, we will take a look at KOs from UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship, PFL and Cage Warriors. Let's start with some brutality in Tampa.
UFC Fight Night 161
At UFC Fight Night Tampa, James Vick briefly appeared to have turned the tables on Niko Price before an upkick flipped Vick's switch completely off.
ONE Championship: Century
At ONE Championship's mega-event "Century" fans were treated to a strawweight knockout to begin the prelims of Part 2 when Yosuke Saruta knocked out Daichi Kitakata with brutal ground and pound.
And Part 2 ended with more big striking as Aung La Nsang successfully defended his light heavyweight championship by knocking out heavyweight champ Brandon Vera in Vera's bid to win gold in two divisions.
Bellator 230
As Bellator took the cage to Milan, a longtime favorite of the violence-loving crowd delivered what may be the final performance of his career when Melvin Manhoef decimated Yannick Bahati.
PFL 7
At PFL 7, Ray Cooper III punched his ticket to the welterweight tournament finals by knocking out Chris Curtis with a massive right hand. Curtis had lost earlier in the night, retired and then unretired when Magomed Magomedkerimov was unable to fight Cooper in the semifinals.
Cage Warriors 8
After stops in Tampa, Tokyo, Milan and Las Vegas, we wrap up our world tour with a stop in Cardiff, Wales, for a pair of knockouts from Cage Warriors 8. Ben Ellis kicked off the action with a beautiful ground-and-pound KO, landing several small shots before creating space for a fight ending left.
And it took Shaun Luther just 20 seconds to send Martin McDonough's mouthpiece flying with a well-placed uppercut.
