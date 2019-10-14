KO World Tour: Niko Price's upkick, Aung La Nsang's ONE title defense highlight best MMA knockouts

With the streaming network boom, there's more fighting available to be watched in any given week than ever before. But it's near-impossible for a fight fan to keep up with all the action around the world. So, CBS Sports is here to take you through a world tour of violence with a look at the most must-see knockouts from this week in MMA.

This week, we will take a look at KOs from UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship, PFL and Cage Warriors. Let's start with some brutality in Tampa.

UFC Fight Night 161

At UFC Fight Night Tampa, James Vick briefly appeared to have turned the tables on Niko Price before an upkick flipped Vick's switch completely off.

ONE Championship: Century

At ONE Championship's mega-event "Century" fans were treated to a strawweight knockout to begin the prelims of Part 2 when Yosuke Saruta knocked out Daichi Kitakata with brutal ground and pound.

Saruta KOs Kitakata (ONE) pic.twitter.com/aUqa5vR4mg — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda1) October 13, 2019

And Part 2 ended with more big striking as Aung La Nsang successfully defended his light heavyweight championship by knocking out heavyweight champ Brandon Vera in Vera's bid to win gold in two divisions.

😲😲😲WHAT A ROUND....WHAT A FIGHT!@AungLANsang retains his 205lbs title by TKO'ing Brandon Vera!!



He continues to show why he reigns supreme!



Big round of applause to Brandon Vera, he is a TRUE WARRIOR!#ONECentury pic.twitter.com/hI79vWp4KG — FITE (@FiteTV) October 13, 2019

Bellator 230

As Bellator took the cage to Milan, a longtime favorite of the violence-loving crowd delivered what may be the final performance of his career when Melvin Manhoef decimated Yannick Bahati.

WOW! @team_manhoef gets the job done in the very first round, stopping @yannick_bahati with some nasty ground and pound!



What a finish here at #BellatorMilan.



Watch live now on Channel 5 🇬🇧 and the Bellator App. pic.twitter.com/7Og7SqkTYT — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 12, 2019

PFL 7

At PFL 7, Ray Cooper III punched his ticket to the welterweight tournament finals by knocking out Chris Curtis with a massive right hand. Curtis had lost earlier in the night, retired and then unretired when Magomed Magomedkerimov was unable to fight Cooper in the semifinals.

Cage Warriors 8

After stops in Tampa, Tokyo, Milan and Las Vegas, we wrap up our world tour with a stop in Cardiff, Wales, for a pair of knockouts from Cage Warriors 8. Ben Ellis kicked off the action with a beautiful ground-and-pound KO, landing several small shots before creating space for a fight ending left.

Ben Ellis gets things started with a bang at #CW108💥



Talk about making a statement in the first fight of the night! A first round KO via ground and pound 👏



📺 Watch LIVE and FREE on @UFCFightPass

➡️ https://t.co/lJn8vrSaLL pic.twitter.com/u80JownD6Q — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 12, 2019

And it took Shaun Luther just 20 seconds to send Martin McDonough's mouthpiece flying with a well-placed uppercut.