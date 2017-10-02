Las Vegas shooting: UFC 216 still on, company donates $1 million to victims

UFC 216 will go on as planned in Las Vegas this weekend despite the mass shooting late Sunday night that claimed more than 50 lives and injured more than 500.

"The fighters are already in town," UFC president Dana White told the Las Vegas Review Journal on Monday. "As far as the event, it's on."

White said UFC will donate $1 million to the families of those affected by the tragedy, which took place at an outdoor concert venue on the Las Vegas strip. The promotion will also dedicate Saturday's UFC 216 card, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena, to the city as a whole.

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired shots from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street, according to Las Vegas police. The attack is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"Our focus right now is on supporting the community and those affected by Sunday evening's events," a UFC statement given to Yahoo Sports read. "UFC 216 on Saturday, Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena will proceed as scheduled until further notice."

Saturday's is headlined by an interim featherweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

Words Cant Explain The Feeling.... Everyone Here In #LasVegas Becareful, My Heart, Thoughts & Prayers Are With You. Stay Safe Please — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 2, 2017

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will attempt to set a new UFC record with the 11th defense of his title against challenger Ray Borg.