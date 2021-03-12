A battle of ranked welterweights takes place on Saturday as third-ranked contender Leon Edwards ends a long stretch of inactivity by taking on No. 13 Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad. Their matchup tops the bill from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC card set for 8 p.m. ET. Edwards is widely regarded as one of the most skilled fighters in the division, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other obstacles, he hasn't entered the cage since July 2019, when he defeated former champion Rafael dos Anjos.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad preview

Parker knows the main event represents a turning point in the careers of both fighters, who are trying to gain leverage towards a title shot in a crowded welterweight division.

Champion Kamaru Usman hasn't booked a fight since stopping second-ranked Gilbert Burns in the third round of his title defense last month. Now, Edwards is the highest-ranked contender who has yet to challenge Usman for the belt, although he lost a non-title fight to the champion in 2015 before embarking on his current eight-fight win streak.

Similar to Usman, Edwards (18-3) has been criticized for his sometimes-conservative fighting style and also for an apparent hesitance to leave his home country of England. The 29-year-old British fighter has seen 13 of his 21 bouts take place in England, and he has fought just twice in the United States.

Pandemic-related travel restrictions caused the cancellation of his fight against former champion Tyron Woodley last year as well as a matchup against rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev while the Russia-born slugger continues to deal with the effects of a severe case of COVID-19.

The UFC found an eager short-notice opponent in Muhammad (18-3), who has won four straight and believes he deserves to be mentioned among the division's elite.

The 32-year-old Chicago native has added striking and pace to his formidable wrestling-based approach. He has had just a month to prepare for Edwards following a decision victory against Dhiego Lima at UFC 258. You can see Parker's UFC picks here.

UFC fight card predictions

Darren Stewart (-175) to get his hand raised against Eryk Anders (+155) in a battle of middleweights.

The versatile Stewart (12-6-1) came up short in his first four UFC appearances, with three losses and one victory that was later changed to a no-contest because of an illegal blow. But the 30-year-old British fighter saved his spot with the promotion by winning four of his next five against upper-tier competition.

He faces a powerful opponent in Anders (13-5), 33, who has stood in the Octagon across from the likes of former champion Lyoto Machida and former title-contender Thiago Santos. The former Alabama football players lost his only fight in 2020, a decision against Krzysztof Jotko in May.

"Stewart will be the more technical striker, along with being the better grappler. As long as he can avoid that one-punch knockout power, Stewart should be able to control where the fight goes and get back in the win column," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds

Leon Edwards (-250) vs. Belal Muhammad (+210)

Misha Cirkunov (-135) vs. Ryan Spann (+115)

Dan Ige (-120) vs. Gavin Tucker (+100)

Angela Hill (-380) vs. Ashley Yoder (+310)

Manel Kape (-130) vs. Matheus Nicolau Pereira (+110)

Darren Stewart (-175) vs. Eryk Anders (+155)

JJ Aldrich (-145) vs. Cortney Casey (+125)

Rani Yahya (-300) vs. Ray Rodriguez (+250)

Charles Jourdain (-250) vs. Marcelo Rojo (+210)

Jonathan Martinez (-280) vs. Davey Grant (+240)

Gloria de Paula (-160) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+140)

Matthew Semelsberger (-130) vs. Jason Witt (+110)