LOOK: Conor McGregor imposter fools crowds of unsuspecting people at the beach
This guy nearly perfected the McGregor look, walk and sound bites with his impersonation
With the Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor expected to challenge and possibly break every conceivable financial and pay-per-view record, the collective buzz for the fight has been off the charts.
Not only is it a great time to be either Mayweather or McGregor at the moment, it's also apparently a great time to share an uncanny resemblance to one of them.
In a viral video posted Wednesday by Muscle Madness that has garnered more than four million views on YouTube alone, a muscular bodybuilder fooled legions of unsuspecting fans by dressing up as McGregor and spending a day wandering around Southern California.
Islam Badurgov, a street workout athlete from Kazakhstan, was the man who successfully pulled off the prank, despite possessing a physique much larger than McGregor, the UFC's lightweight champion.
With a haircut and beard combo that perfectly matched the brash Irishman, Badurgov relied on the craft of makeup artists to paint on by hand exact replicas of McGregor's tattoos, which allowed Badurgov, who walked around shirtless, to fool so many fans from a distance. The stunt was also aided by Badurgov walking with a man dressed in official Reebok UFC workout attire.
Badurgov's Instagram page is filled with additional videos showing reactions from fans.
McGregor, 29, will make his pro boxing debut against the 40-year-old Mayweather, fresh off a two-year retirement, when they meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
