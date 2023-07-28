Months after Themba Gorimbo earned an inspirational first UFC victory with a defeat of Takashi Sato, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson paid a surprise visit to Gorimbo that clearly touched the fellow MMA fighter. Johnson was compelled to meet Gorimbo thanks to his story, one that closely mirrored Johnson's own path to success as a fighter and now as an actor.

Gorimbo revealed following his first victory that he only had $7 in his bank account, a story that resonated with Johnson to the point that he slowly moved in behind Gorimbo to surprise him while he was being interviewed at a training facility. Gorimbo was clearly delighted, thanking Johnson as the two hugged it out.

Much like Gorimbo, Johnson once only had $7 to his name himself. In the past, Johnson has told the story of how he only had approximately $7 in his wallet after he was cut from the Calgary Stampeders' practice squad and his dreams of playing professional football came to an end. That experience has stuck with Johnson, who later named his own production company Seven Bucks Productions as a homage to one of the lowest points of his life.

What Johnson especially appreciated was that Gorimbo used the $7,000 he earned selling his fight gear on a bush pump for his village back in Zimbabwe instead of on housing for himself.

"He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guy out. $7 Bucks ya know," Johnson wrote. "And I felt the MANA & emotion in every hug. Very good and very special day.