LOOK: Jon Jones should probably delete this UFC 214 tweet after his positive test
It almost feels like a movie the way things are playing out for Jones
Jon Jones must be having a sense of deja vu. The UFC light heavyweight champion was flagged for a positive drug test by the USADA on Wednesday, just short of a month since regaining the belt with a third-round TKO over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.
Jones, who missed a year after failing a drug test at UFC 200, was extremely confident heading into his rematch with Cormier in July. So much so that he posted this on Twitter.
"Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time," Jones wrote.
The irony bleeding from that post right now is almost unfathomable. Jones' manager released a statement via MMAFighting.com shortly after the news came out of the positive test.
"We are all at a complete loss for words right now. Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation," Jones' manager Malki Kawa. "We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of contamination. Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can as a team, to support him."
If the positive test holds up, Jones could be stripped of his title yet again and face up to a four-year suspension.
-
Jon Jones tests positive at UFC 214
Jones was previously suspended for use of a banned substance before UFC 200
-
Dos Santos pulled from UFC 215 card
The former UFC heavyweight champion is No. 4 in the division rankings
-
UFC looking to book interim 155 title
The UFC president plans to pair Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee on Oct. 7 at UFC 216
-
GSP will have to defend 185-pound title
GSP reveals stipulation ahead of his Nov. 4 return against champion Michael Bisping at UFC...
-
MMA: Mo on Conor's future
King Mo stops by to break down the direction of McGregor's career after the Floyd Mayweather...
-
Cormier wants third fight with Jones
Cormier reveals a move back to heavyweight could also be in his near future
Add a Comment