LOOK: Jon Jones should probably delete this UFC 214 tweet after his positive test

Jon Jones must be having a sense of deja vu. The UFC light heavyweight champion was flagged for a positive drug test by the USADA on Wednesday, just short of a month since regaining the belt with a third-round TKO over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

Jones, who missed a year after failing a drug test at UFC 200, was extremely confident heading into his rematch with Cormier in July. So much so that he posted this on Twitter.

Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time pic.twitter.com/HMCFQBoBR4 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2017

"Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time," Jones wrote.

The irony bleeding from that post right now is almost unfathomable. Jones' manager released a statement via MMAFighting.com shortly after the news came out of the positive test.

"We are all at a complete loss for words right now. Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation," Jones' manager Malki Kawa. "We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of contamination. Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can as a team, to support him."

If the positive test holds up, Jones could be stripped of his title yet again and face up to a four-year suspension.