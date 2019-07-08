LOOK: Jorge Masvidal was perfecting his history-making knee-strike KO of Ben Askren just days before

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal recorded the knockout heard 'round the world on Saturday night at UFC 239 when he violently ended the undefeated run of Ben Askren a mere 5 seconds into their highly-anticipated bout in Las Vegas -- a UFC record. Hands behind his back while relaxing against the fence, with the trademark smirk on his face, "Gamebred" charged across the cage in the opening seconds and sent the grappling expert Askren straight into a nap after connecting with a brutal flying knee strike to the skull.

Given the sudden and shocking nature of the knockout, some may imply that the fastest knockout in UFC history was a little bit of luck. But it seems luck had little to do with this strategic plan.

On Sunday, Masvidal's American Top Team coach, Mike Brown, was gracious enough the share footage of his fighter practicing the entire opening sequence two days prior to stepping into the cage with Askren. Upon watching the training session, it seems crystal that Masvidal and Brown were well aware that Askren was planning to shoot for the immediate takedown in the first round. As it turns out, they would end up stringing together the perfect counter that would etch Masvidal's name in the history books.

48 hours before #ufc239 @GamebredFighter drilling the famous Paulino Hernandez flying knee pic.twitter.com/azeciCRp98 — Mike Brown (@mikebrownmma) July 7, 2019

As it also turns out, they were perfecting the knee strike that may likely guarantee Masvidal a crack at Kamaru Usman when the 170-pound champion is healthy and ready to return to the Octagon to make the first defense of his title. Preparation truly is the key to success.