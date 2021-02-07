Coming off the first loss of his UFC career, Devonte Smith entered his fight with Justin Jaynes at Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the obvious goal of getting back in the win column. Smith showcased some impressive wrestling in the fight, but it was his ground and pound that closed the show.

With the fight on the ground, Smith advanced to mount and unloaded with punches and elbows. Jaynes' face immediately showed the effects of the powerful blows, with his left eye swelling up to grotesque proportions.

Jaynes managed to scramble back to his feet after Smith failed to lock in a rear-naked choke, but the referee stopped the fight to allow the doctor to check Jaynes' eye. After determining Jaynes' vision was significantly impaired, the fight was called off and Smith was awarded the TKO victory at the 3:38 mark of Round 2.

Jaynes, who protested the fight being stopped, is now on a three-fight losing skid after losing the 160-pound catchweight fight.

Smith is now 11-2 in his professional career, including a 4-1 record inside the UFC's Octagon.

