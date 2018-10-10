LOOK: Khabib Nurmagomedov meets Vladimir Putin after UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor
Nurmagomedov is a hero in Russia following his convincing defeat of McGregor
Following his dominant victory over Conor McGregor in retaining his lightweight championship at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Khabib Nurmagomedov told the media that he had received a post-fight congratulatory call from Russian president Vladimir Putin. On Wednesday, the two had a more formal exchanging of words with one another.
Joined by his father and team leader, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the lightweight champion sat down to meet with Putin during the "Russia -- Country of Sports forum in the city of Ulyanovsk." According to a translation from RT Sports, Putin called Nurmagomedov's victory over McGregor "worthy and convincing." Of course, though, the elephant in the room needed to be addressed, as well. The topic of the post-fight melee which was sparked by the champion jumping out of the cage following his victory was brought up. Referencing the comments made recently by Abdulmanap about drawing up a harsher punishment for his son than UFC or the Nevada State Athletic Commission ever could, the Russian leader told Nurmagomedov he'll ask for leniency on his behalf.
"I will ask you father not to punish you too strictly, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly," Putin said via RT Sports.
Nurmagomedov's actions on Saturday transformed him into an instant villain here in the United States. But in his home country of Russia, he's quickly becoming one of the more revered athletes Russia has ever had the pleasure of calling its own. There's no better proof of that than when President Putin goes out of his way to personally offer up his congratulations and support.
-
Dustin Poirier off UFC 230 with injury
The lightweight showdown is off the card for Madison Square Garden
-
Cormier-Lewis set as UFC 230 main event
Cormier's first defense of the heavyweight title will not come against Brock Lesnar, as as...
-
Aldo calls out McGregor for rematch
The former king of featherweight wants another crack at 'The Notorious'
-
UFC 230 fight card, rumors, main event
The card for UFC 230 is coming together as Nov. 3 approaches
-
Fallout from the UFC 229 brawl
Chaos broke out after the McGregor-Khabib main event, and here's what we know
-
In This Corner: Breaking down UFC 229
The guys take an in-depth look at the madness that was UFC 229 in Las Vegas