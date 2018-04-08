LOOK: Posters say Conor McGregor's team is not allowed at UFC 223 at Barclays Center

If a member of Conor McGregor's team managed to get into the Barclays Center during UFC 223 on Saturday night, it's because someone didn't do their job.

Not surprisingly, several people in McGregor's crew were banned from the building thanks to their role in helping McGregor go on a rampage inside the arena during media day this week. Multiple fighters were injured in the attack -- including Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg -- and four fights had to be scrapped as a result of the incident.

As you'd imagine, UFC president Dana White was furious with McGregor, who was later arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief. But it's not just McGregor who is on bad terms with White and the UFC, as evidenced by these posters plastered across Barclays on Saturday night:

This is everywhere in the arena XD pic.twitter.com/fkLYReGMW4 — Olivier Aubin (@oliaubin) April 7, 2018

Those six men pictured are all affiliated with McGregor, including UFC fighter Artem Lobov (top left corner) and his coach Jon Kavangh (bottom right). Lobov was yanked from the UFC 223 card -- he was due to fight Alex Caceres -- because he helped McGregor attack the bus.

McGregor, meanwhile, is not pictured on that poster, but it seems safe to assume his presence was not encouraged.

The media day rampage reportedly came as a response to an altercation between Lobov and Khabib Nurmagomedov at a Brooklyn hotel earlier in the week. Lobov nearly came to blows with Nurmagomedov, who has frequently trash-talked McGregor and recently mocked him for not stepping up to fight at UFC 223.

McGregor took exception to the incident and flew in some of his crew from Ireland, stormed the arena with help from the inside and wreaked havoc on the event.