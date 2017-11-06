LOOK: Ronda Rousey wears awesome 'World of Warcraft' costume to BlizzCon

Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne had a pretty awesome weekend. The MMA star showed off her fandom by attending BlizzCon in California last weekend, dressing up as a Death Knight alongside her husband. BlizzCon celebrates games like "World of Warcraft" and "Overwatch," the flagship games of developers Blizzard.

#blizzcon was a blast yesterday!!! #DeathKnights #WoW A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

In the light, their costumes looked cool. But in the dark, they looked stunning.

Darkmoon Faire!!!! #BrowseyBlizzCon A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Brown and Rousey also got to demo the anticipated expansion "Battle for Azeroth."

World of Warcraft is one of the biggest games in the world, and is currently the No. 5 most played game in the world, according to nowloading.co. It's even had a movie made after it. Rousey has always been a big fan of gaming, and cosplaying is a big part of the gaming community. Clearly Rousey embraces all aspects of it, and she seemed to have a great time with her husband celebrating those aspects.

Rousey hasn't fought since UFC 207, and she may be in semi-retirement. However, that doesn't seem to be bothering her. She was married in the shadow of the Mayweather-McGregor spectacle at the end of August, and has been keeping a low profile ever since. So low profile, in fact, that now she's disguising herself as Death Knights in her spare time.