Rose Namajunas has done it again. For the second time in her UFC career, Namajunas became the strawweight champion after she knocked out Weili Zhang in just 78 seconds at UFC 261 from Jacksonville, Florida.

Namajunas landed a vicious head kick that incapacitated the former champion. Following the big win, Namajunas broke down in tears as UFC president Dana White placed the strawweight title around her waist.

Namajunas also shared a passionate moment with her partner and former UFC heavyweight Pat Barry following the fight where Barry continually hyped her up by saying she's the greatest until she repeated.

Namajunas also could be seen falling to her knees in tears right away she knocked out Zhang, who protested the referee's decision to stop the fight.

The win may have come as a surprise to many considering that Zhang walked into the Octagon with a 21-2 career record. However, Namajunas was confident that she could get the job done.

"I am the best!" Namajunas said after the fight. "I did it again. I really just had to have faith in [God] and that's what got me through."

This performance was a far cry from Namajunas' 2019 strawweight title loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237. After Andrade knocked out Namajunas, Namajunas avenged that loss when she defeated Andrade via split decision at UFC 251 last July.