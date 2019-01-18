LOOK: UFC, Dana White unveil new legacy championship belt complete with customizable iconography
The belt is sure to elicit some strong opinions
It's a little bit late, but on Friday UFC and Dana White finally unveiled their new legacy championship belt on Friday. White himself was photographed wearing the gaudy belt, and he couldn't look happier with it. Needless to say, the belt has a whole lot going on with it, and each one will be custom made.
Here's a look at White wearing the belt. You can tell he's pretty pleased with it.
UFC also released a picture detailing the different elements of the custom-made belts.
Then, of course, there's the very dramatic reveal.
The belt is one of the most iconic pieces of memorabilia, not only for the UFC, but for combat sports as a whole. As such, they tried really hard to get it right. Between the custom plaques and the allusions to UFC itself throughout, there's a lot to take in.
Obviously, those winning the belt ultimately probably won't care what it looks like -- it's the honor attached to it. However, for a league that's all about branding, appearance is everything. You can tell a lot went into trying to make this achievement special -- perhaps even too much.
-
Dillashaw vs. Cejudo prediction, picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are taking to win this champion vs. champion showdown
-
LOOK: Cejudo pretends to kill a snake
It sounds exciting, but just wait until you see this UFC Fight Night 143 promo for yoursel...
-
Dillashaw, Cejudo could decide flyweight
The champion vs. champion showdown might finally bring some clarity to some murky circumst...
-
Anthony Pettis moving to welterweight
Pettis is heading out of the stacked lightweight division following his latest defeat
-
UFC Brooklyn odds: Dillashaw favored
Oddsmakers see the bantamweight champion adding to his collection on Saturday
-
UFC 234 fight card takes shape
A look at the card for the Australian UFC PPV card in February