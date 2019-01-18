LOOK: UFC, Dana White unveil new legacy championship belt complete with customizable iconography

It's a little bit late, but on Friday UFC and Dana White finally unveiled their new legacy championship belt on Friday. White himself was photographed wearing the gaudy belt, and he couldn't look happier with it. Needless to say, the belt has a whole lot going on with it, and each one will be custom made.

Here's a look at White wearing the belt. You can tell he's pretty pleased with it.

UFC also released a picture detailing the different elements of the custom-made belts.

Check out the new editions to the UFC Legacy Belt 👀 pic.twitter.com/2pSDoMpaiv — UFC (@ufc) January 18, 2019

Then, of course, there's the very dramatic reveal.

This one's for Legacy.



The NEW UFC Legacy Championship Belt will debut Saturday night! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/cZwuwkT3qz — UFC (@ufc) January 18, 2019

The belt is one of the most iconic pieces of memorabilia, not only for the UFC, but for combat sports as a whole. As such, they tried really hard to get it right. Between the custom plaques and the allusions to UFC itself throughout, there's a lot to take in.

Obviously, those winning the belt ultimately probably won't care what it looks like -- it's the honor attached to it. However, for a league that's all about branding, appearance is everything. You can tell a lot went into trying to make this achievement special -- perhaps even too much.