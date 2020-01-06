LOOK: UFC, Reebok release comical Conor McGregor shirt ahead of UFC 246 return fight
McGregor was said to have collaborated on the idea for the design of this look
UFC 246 isn't the first time the UFC has put together a "Legacy Series Walkout Jersey," but it may be the most comical. As Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since losing a shot at regaining the lightweight championship in a battle with champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 -- which was his first UFC fight since November 2016 -- the UFC and Reebok have taken a very stylized view of the former "champ champ."
The shirt, which the UFC Shop website says was designed in collaboration between Reebok and McGregor, features a cartoon McGregor who is shirtless and sporting over-exaggerated forearms that put Popeye's to shame. The hands are even larger than the forearms and there is a watch adorning one nonexistent wrist, though he looks ready to fight in sweatpants and sneakers.
This shirt, which, again, McGregor collaborated on, is available for $60 and ships days ahead of McGregor's showdown with Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
