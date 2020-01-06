LOOK: UFC, Reebok release comical Conor McGregor shirt ahead of UFC 246 return fight

UFC 246 isn't the first time the UFC has put together a "Legacy Series Walkout Jersey," but it may be the most comical. As Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since losing a shot at regaining the lightweight championship in a battle with champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 -- which was his first UFC fight since November 2016 -- the UFC and Reebok have taken a very stylized view of the former "champ champ."

The shirt, which the UFC Shop website says was designed in collaboration between Reebok and McGregor, features a cartoon McGregor who is shirtless and sporting over-exaggerated forearms that put Popeye's to shame. The hands are even larger than the forearms and there is a watch adorning one nonexistent wrist, though he looks ready to fight in sweatpants and sneakers.

This shirt, which, again, McGregor collaborated on, is available for $60 and ships days ahead of McGregor's showdown with Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.