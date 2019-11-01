LOOK: UFC unveils 'BMF' title belt ahead of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 main event

NEW YORK -- UFC 244 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden is a unique event not only because it's one of the more loaded cards of the entire year, but also because the main event will be contested for a new UFC title ... sort of. In the main event. welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will battle one another to become the first UFC Baddest Motherf---er title.

UFC president Dana White unveiled the title belt for the very first time to members of the media on Friday ahead of the ceremonial weigh-ins. The BMF belt is similar in design to other titles under the UFC banner, just with a dark twist and some vulgar language mixed in to really drive the point home of what this title represents for the victor on Saturday night.

UFC

As of this moment, the plan is for the title not to be defended and either Diaz or Masvidal going down as the only BMF champion in history. The belt seems to indicate that as well with two plates on each side, one reading 244 while the other says 500, representing the UFC's 500th event.

But, when it was first announced that this much-anticipated fight would be contested to crown the baddest mother f---er on the planet, some didn't believe we'd actually see a belt designed ... yet, here we are, so who knows.

UFC 244 goes down inside the heralded Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Upon the conclusion of the main event, ex-WWE champion and Hollywood mega star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be on hand to present the new belt to the victor.

