LOOK: UFC's Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne post pictures from their wedding

While most observers were likely in front of their television sets on Saturday as the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match transfixed the sporting world (and beyond) on pay-per-view, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey had much different plans.

Rousey, 30, whose MMA future remains uncertain following a pair of knockout defeats over the past two years, tied the knot in Hawaii with her fiancee -- and UFC heavyweight -- Travis Browne over the weekend.

Four pictures from the ceremony were posted on Rousey's Instagram account on Monday, the same day she appeared on WWE Network's launch of the 32-women Mae Young Classic tournament (filmed in July), which featured Rousey in the front row, supporting her friend and former training partner Shayna Baszler.

Rousey's appearance at the event fueled rumors that a full-time career change to pro wrestling was imminent. But for now, Rousey appears to be at peace in her life just days into her newlywed phase.

Abraham Esparza, a freelance hairstylist hired by Rousey for the event, also posted a pair of pictures from the ceremony.

Browne, 35 and a 6-foot-7 native of Hawaii, has seen his own UFC future come into question after four consecutive defeats.

