Luke Rockhold reacts to former foe Yoel Romero missing weight ahead of UFC 225

Yoel Romero has had two chances at UFC middleweight gold this year, and both times he couldn't capitalize on the opportunity by simply making the required weight. Ahead of his scheduled bout with undisputed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 225 on Saturday in Chicago, Romero once again failed to make the required 185 pounds during the early weigh-in on Friday. Everyone had their opinions on Romero missing weight for his second straight championship opportunity, including a man who's no stranger to dealing with Romero's weight issues -- Luke Rockhold.

Rockhold took to Twitter after Romero failed to make the weight upon the second attempt, and with one simple two-letter tweet, made his feelings crystal clear on the matter.

Ha — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) June 8, 2018

The former middleweight champion then doubled down, wishing all the best to current champion Whittaker, should the bout even take place. At time of this writing, no official decision has been made as to whether the fight will still take place. Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting is reporting that Whittaker is still up for the contest, while Romero's team still has yet to make a decision.

Good luck to Whittaker true champ. — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) June 8, 2018

With Whittaker sidelined with injury, Rockhold and Romero faced off in the main event of UFC 221 for the interim middleweight championship. Romero missed weight prior to that bout as well, leaving Rockhold the only one eligible to capture the interim crown. Romero emerged victorious via third-round knockout, which still earned him a shot at the undisputed championship -- a shot that he has squandered with another weigh-in mishap.

